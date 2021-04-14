The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) has a beta value of 1.08 and has seen 1,239,583 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $42.83 Billion, closed the recent trade at $48.88 per share which meant it gained $0.54 on the day or 1.12% during that session. The BK stock price is -0.51% off its 52-week high price of $49.13 and 36.09% above the 52-week low of $31.24. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.21 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 5.86 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (BK) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 9 out of 19 have rated it as a Hold, with 10 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.87.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) trade information

Sporting 1.12% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Apr 12 when the BK stock price touched $49.13- or saw a rise of 0.7%. Year-to-date, The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation shares have moved 14.95%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 1.98%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) have changed 4.55%. Short interest in the company has seen 8.55 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.46.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $52.91, which means that the shares’ value could jump 8.24% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $48 while the price target rests at a high of $61. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is +24.8% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -1.8% from the levels at last check today.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (BK) estimates and forecasts

14 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $3.85 Billion for the current quarter. 14 have an estimated revenue figure of $3.85 Billion for the next quarter concluding in June 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $4.11 Billion and $4.01 Billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -6.4% for the current quarter and -4% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +7.2% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -15.1% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 12.59%.

BK Dividends

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report between April 16 and April 16 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 1.24 at a share yield of 2.57%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months, with a 5 Year Average Dividend Yield of 2.22%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.23% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 86.46% with a share float percentage of 86.66%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation having a total of 1352 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Berkshire Hathaway, Inc with over 72.36 Million shares worth more than $3.07 Billion. As of December 30, 2020, Berkshire Hathaway, Inc held 8.25% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 64.06 Million shares as of December 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.72 Billion and represent 7.31% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Dodge & Cox Stock Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of December 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 4.34% shares in the company for having 38018924 shares of worth $1.61 Billion while later fund manager owns 22.49 Million shares of worth $954.68 Million as of December 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.57% of company’s outstanding stock.