Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) has a beta value of 1.43 and has seen 1,604,113 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $65.91 Billion, closed the last trade at $386.6 per share which meant it gained $15.54 on the day or 4.19% during that session. The TWLO stock price is -18.29% off its 52-week high price of $457.3 and 78.27% above the 52-week low of $84.02. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.11 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.33 Million shares.

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) trade information

Sporting 4.19% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Apr 13 when the TWLO stock price touched $389.69 or saw a rise of 0.79%. Year-to-date, Twilio Inc. shares have moved 14.21%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 8.13%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) have changed 4.76%. Short interest in the company has seen 5.72 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.45.

Twilio Inc. (TWLO) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Twilio Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +26.24% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -156.52%, compared to -0.1% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -266.7% and -155.6% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +38.4%.

25 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $533.85 Million for the current quarter. 25 have an estimated revenue figure of $578.04 Million for the next quarter concluding in June 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $364.87 Million and $400.85 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 46.3% for the current quarter and 44.2% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -47.9% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -41.8% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 20.5%.

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.44% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 81.61% with a share float percentage of 81.97%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Twilio Inc. having a total of 1194 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 10.51 Million shares worth more than $3.56 Billion. As of December 30, 2020, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 6.57% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 10.38 Million shares as of December 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $3.51 Billion and represent 6.48% of shares outstanding.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Harbor Capital Appreciation Fund. As of December 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2.47% shares in the company for having 3951408 shares of worth $1.34 Billion while later fund manager owns 2.45 Million shares of worth $880.94 Million as of January 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 1.53% of company’s outstanding stock.