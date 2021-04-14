StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,295,313 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $21.14 Billion, closed the last trade at $68.19 per share which meant it gained $0.45 on the day or 0.66% during that session. The STNE stock price is -39.49% off its 52-week high price of $95.12 and 70.1% above the 52-week low of $20.39. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 4.67 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.34 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that StoneCo Ltd. (STNE) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 6 out of 16 have rated it as a Hold, with 10 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.17.

StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) trade information

Sporting 0.66% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Apr 13 when the STNE stock price touched $69.50- or saw a rise of 1.88%. Year-to-date, StoneCo Ltd. shares have moved -18.74%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 4.23%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) have changed -5.01%. Short interest in the company has seen 8.27 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.53.

StoneCo Ltd. (STNE) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that StoneCo Ltd. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +16.39% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 59.65%, compared to -0.1% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 54.5% and 100% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +77.7%.

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $177.58 Million for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $204.41 Million for the next quarter concluding in June 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $135.28 Million and $113.82 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 31.3% for the current quarter and 79.6% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +2.1% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 4.11%.

StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)’s Major holders

Insiders own 16.91% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 73.72% with a share float percentage of 88.72%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with StoneCo Ltd. having a total of 468 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with over 31.38 Million shares worth more than $2.63 Billion. As of December 30, 2020, Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc held 11.89% of shares outstanding.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The other major institutional holder is Capital Research Global Investors, with the holding of over 29.19 Million shares as of December 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.45 Billion and represent 11.06% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Europacific Growth Fund and Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund. As of December 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 5.02% shares in the company for having 13265156 shares of worth $1.11 Billion while later fund manager owns 8.79 Million shares of worth $737.51 Million as of December 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 3.33% of company’s outstanding stock.