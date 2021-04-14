Code Chain New Continent Limited (NASDAQ:CCNC) has a beta value of 1.14 and has seen 2,378,094 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $135.05 Million, closed the recent trade at $3.89 per share which meant it gained $0.02 on the day or 0.52% during that session. The CCNC stock price is -198.72% off its 52-week high price of $11.62 and 82.01% above the 52-week low of $0.7. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 847.52 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.43 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Code Chain New Continent Limited (CCNC) is a 0 stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 0 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight.

Code Chain New Continent Limited (NASDAQ:CCNC) trade information

Sporting 0.52% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Apr 12 when the CCNC stock price touched $4.22-8 or saw a rise of 8.77%. Year-to-date, Code Chain New Continent Limited shares have moved 98.45%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 7.24%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Code Chain New Continent Limited (NASDAQ:CCNC) have changed -18.09%. Short interest in the company has seen 156.27 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 109.28.

Code Chain New Continent Limited (CCNC) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -24.6% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -761.7%.

Code Chain New Continent Limited (NASDAQ:CCNC)’s Major holders

Insiders own 28.92% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 5.96% with a share float percentage of 8.39%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Code Chain New Continent Limited having a total of 3 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are HRT Financial LLC with over 68.59 Thousand shares worth more than $133.07 Thousand. As of December 30, 2020, HRT Financial LLC held 0.19% of shares outstanding.