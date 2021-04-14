The consensus among analysts is that Altimeter Growth Corp. (AGCUU) is a 0 stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 0 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight.

Altimeter Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:AGCUU) trade information

Sporting 7.96% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Apr 13 when the AGCUU stock price touched $17.00- or saw a rise of 5.06%. Year-to-date, Altimeter Growth Corp. shares have moved 24.15%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 20.61%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Altimeter Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:AGCUU) have changed 7.74%. Short interest in the company has seen 536Thousand shares shorted with days to cover at 0.01.

Altimeter Growth Corp. (AGCUU) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +0%.

Altimeter Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:AGCUU)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 61.4% with a share float percentage of 61.4%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Altimeter Growth Corp. having a total of 63 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Janus Henderson Group PLC with over 7.82 Million shares worth more than $101.63 Million. As of December 30, 2020, Janus Henderson Group PLC held 15.64% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc, with the holding of over 4.01 Million shares as of December 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $52.08 Million and represent 8.01% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Janus Henderson Forty Fund and MFS Mid Cap Growth Fund. As of December 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 9.84% shares in the company for having 4920077 shares of worth $63.96 Million while later fund manager owns 2.18 Million shares of worth $26.35 Million as of November 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 4.36% of company’s outstanding stock.