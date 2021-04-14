Dow Inc. (NYSE:DOW) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,568,014 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $48.24 Billion, closed the recent trade at $64.64 per share which meant it gained $1.33 on the day or 2.09% during that session. The DOW stock price is -4.07% off its 52-week high price of $67.27 and 54.18% above the 52-week low of $29.62. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.29 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.43 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Dow Inc. (DOW) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.7. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 14 out of 22 have rated it as a Hold, with 7 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $1.08.

Dow Inc. (NYSE:DOW) trade information

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $64.8, which means that the shares’ value could jump 0.25% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $50 while the price target rests at a high of $80. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is +23.76% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -22.65% from the levels at last check today.

Dow Inc. (DOW) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Dow Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +28.26% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 181.93%, compared to 16.3% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 83.1% and 619.2% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +14.7%.

14 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $11.03 Billion for the current quarter. 13 have an estimated revenue figure of $11.25 Billion for the next quarter concluding in June 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $9.77 Billion and $8.01 Billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 12.9% for the current quarter and 40.4% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +167.4% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by -5.43%.

DOW Dividends

Dow Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between April 22 and April 22 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 2.8 at a share yield of 4.42%.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Dow Inc. (NYSE:DOW)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.14% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 68.29% with a share float percentage of 68.38%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Dow Inc. having a total of 1632 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 60.01 Million shares worth more than $3.33 Billion. As of December 30, 2020, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 8.05% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Capital World Investors, with the holding of over 53.65 Million shares as of December 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.98 Billion and represent 7.2% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Washington Mutual Investors Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of January 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 4.49% shares in the company for having 33429909 shares of worth $1.74 Billion while later fund manager owns 20.88 Million shares of worth $1.16 Billion as of December 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.8% of company’s outstanding stock.