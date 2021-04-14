BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) has a beta value of 1.99 and has seen 7,846,141 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.12 Billion, closed the last trade at $5.73 per share which meant it lost -$0.1 on the day or -1.72% during that session. The BGCP stock price is -1.57% off its 52-week high price of $5.82 and 61.26% above the 52-week low of $2.22. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 6.65 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.46 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that BGC Partners, Inc. (BGCP) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.5. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.18.

BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) trade information

Despite being -1.72% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Apr 12 when the BGCP stock price touched $5.85-2 or saw a rise of 2.05%. Year-to-date, BGC Partners, Inc. shares have moved 43.25%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 4.18%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) have changed 25.38%. Short interest in the company has seen 21.1 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 6.1.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $7, which means that the shares’ value could jump 22.16% from current levels. The projected low price target is $7 while the price target rests at a high of $7. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +22.16% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 22.16% from current levels.

BGC Partners, Inc. (BGCP) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that BGC Partners, Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +113.81% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 18.97%, compared to 9.8% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -5.3% and 13.3% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +8.1%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $573Million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $555.8 Million for the next quarter concluding in June 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $603.17 Million and $519.1 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -5% for the current quarter and 7.1% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -27% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +21.3% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 12.5%.

BGCP Dividends

BGC Partners, Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between May 03 and May 07 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.04 at a share yield of 0.69%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months, with a 5 Year Average Dividend Yield of 8.37%.

BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP)’s Major holders

Insiders own 7.89% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 63.38% with a share float percentage of 68.81%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with BGC Partners, Inc. having a total of 284 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 27.93 Million shares worth more than $111.72 Million. As of December 30, 2020, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 8.63% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 22Million shares as of December 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $88Million and represent 6.8% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. As of December 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2.77% shares in the company for having 8953270 shares of worth $35.81 Million while later fund manager owns 7.87 Million shares of worth $35.27 Million as of February 27, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.43% of company’s outstanding stock.