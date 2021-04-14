Birks Group Inc. (NYSE:BGI) has a beta value of 2.15 and has seen 2,308,764 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $40.26 Million, closed the last trade at $2.24 per share which meant it gained $0.09 on the day or 4.19% during that session. The BGI stock price is -142.41% off its 52-week high price of $5.43 and 83.48% above the 52-week low of $0.37. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 116.45 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.49 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Birks Group Inc. (BGI) is a 0 stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 0 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

Birks Group Inc. (NYSE:BGI) trade information

Sporting 4.19% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Thursday, Apr 08 when the BGI stock price touched $2.85-2 or saw a rise of 21.4%. Year-to-date, Birks Group Inc. shares have moved 161.07%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -20%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Birks Group Inc. (NYSE:BGI) have changed -44.14%. Short interest in the company has seen 89.58 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 60.12.

Birks Group Inc. (BGI) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -31.3% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +33.2%.

Birks Group Inc. (NYSE:BGI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 62.9% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 1.58% with a share float percentage of 4.26%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Birks Group Inc. having a total of 6 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Virtu Financial LLC with over 113.53 Thousand shares worth more than $97.41 Thousand. As of December 30, 2020, Virtu Financial LLC held 1.11% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Citadel Advisors LLC, with the holding of over 18.37 Thousand shares as of December 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $15.76 Thousand and represent 0.18% of shares outstanding.