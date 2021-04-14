PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,421,589 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.58 Billion, closed the last trade at $43.12 per share which meant it gained $1.34 on the day or 3.21% during that session. The PD stock price is -35.34% off its 52-week high price of $58.36 and 63.06% above the 52-week low of $15.93. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.68 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.51 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that PagerDuty, Inc. (PD) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 3 out of 11 have rated it as a Hold, with 7 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.09.

PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) trade information

Sporting 3.21% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Apr 13 when the PD stock price touched $43.43- or saw a rise of 0.71%. Year-to-date, PagerDuty, Inc. shares have moved 3.41%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 2.13%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) have changed 2.08%. Short interest in the company has seen 8.11 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.37.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $49.5, which means that the shares’ value could jump 14.8% from current levels. The projected low price target is $35 while the price target rests at a high of $59. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +36.83% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -18.83% from current levels.

PagerDuty, Inc. (PD) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that PagerDuty, Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +45.97% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 66.67%, compared to -0.1% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -125% and -125% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +25.3%.

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -12.7% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 30%.

PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD)’s Major holders

Insiders own 15.25% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 83.65% with a share float percentage of 98.71%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with PagerDuty, Inc. having a total of 283 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are ARK Investment Management, LLC with over 11.55 Million shares worth more than $481.54 Million. As of December 30, 2020, ARK Investment Management, LLC held 13.9% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc, with the holding of over 10.51 Million shares as of December 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $438.47 Million and represent 12.66% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund. As of March 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 7.96% shares in the company for having 6612033 shares of worth $266Million while later fund manager owns 4.07 Million shares of worth $169.86 Million as of December 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 4.9% of company’s outstanding stock.