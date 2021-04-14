NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) has a beta value of 3.46 and has seen 1,729,462 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $789.64 Million, closed the last trade at $3.67 per share which meant it lost -$0.16 on the day or -4.18% during that session. The NEX stock price is -56.4% off its 52-week high price of $5.74 and 61.17% above the 52-week low of $1.425. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.23 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.92 Million shares.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) trade information

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $4.96, which means that the shares’ value could jump 35.15% from current levels. The projected low price target is $4 while the price target rests at a high of $6.5. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +77.11% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 8.99% from current levels.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NEX) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +71.5% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -23.68%, compared to 25.5% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -222.2% and 40.5% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -6.1%.

8 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $237.62 Million for the current quarter. 8 have an estimated revenue figure of $284.55 Million for the next quarter concluding in June 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $627.62 Million and $195.57 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -62.1% for the current quarter and 45.5% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -20.9% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -88%.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 8.52% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 89.33% with a share float percentage of 97.65%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. having a total of 195 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Cerberus Capital Management, L.P. with over 40.08 Million shares worth more than $137.89 Million. As of December 30, 2020, Cerberus Capital Management, L.P. held 18.63% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc, with the holding of over 20.79 Million shares as of December 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $71.53 Million and represent 9.66% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Price (T.Rowe) Small-Cap Value Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Small Cap Stock Fund. As of December 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 3.2% shares in the company for having 6878102 shares of worth $23.66 Million while later fund manager owns 5.04 Million shares of worth $17.33 Million as of December 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.34% of company’s outstanding stock.