Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE) has a beta value of 1.27 and has seen 8,504,538 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $20.39 Billion, closed the last trade at $15.67 per share which meant it lost -$0.15 on the day or -0.95% during that session. The HPE stock price is -3% off its 52-week high price of $16.14 and 47.16% above the 52-week low of $8.28. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 10.42 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 11.19 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (HPE) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.7. 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 2 rate it as Overweight. 11 out of 20 have rated it as a Hold, with 5 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.42.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE) trade information

Despite being -0.95% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Apr 07 when the HPE stock price touched $16.02- or saw a rise of 2.18%. Year-to-date, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company shares have moved 32.24%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -1.57%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE) have changed -0.89%. Short interest in the company has seen 31.03 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.77.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $15.88, which means that the shares’ value could jump 1.34% from current levels. The projected low price target is $12 while the price target rests at a high of $20. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +27.63% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -23.42% from current levels.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (HPE) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +59.73% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 34.07%, compared to 5.4% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 90.9% and 31.2% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +2.5%.

14 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $6.61 Billion for the current quarter. 14 have an estimated revenue figure of $6.88 Billion for the next quarter concluding in July 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $6.29 Billion for this quarter, and analysts expect sales will grow by 5.1% for the current quarter.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -16.8% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -122.1% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 12.51%.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

HPE Dividends

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company is expected to release its next earnings report between May 19 and May 24 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.48 at a share yield of 3.03%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months, with a 5 Year Average Dividend Yield of 2.49%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.3% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 82.87% with a share float percentage of 83.11%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company having a total of 1047 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Dodge & Cox Inc with over 158.66 Million shares worth more than $1.88 Billion. As of December 30, 2020, Dodge & Cox Inc held 12.19% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 143.44 Million shares as of December 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.7 Billion and represent 11.02% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Dodge & Cox Stock Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of December 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 7.35% shares in the company for having 95571845 shares of worth $1.13 Billion while later fund manager owns 36.39 Million shares of worth $431.24 Million as of December 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.8% of company’s outstanding stock.