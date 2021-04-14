ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) has a beta value of 0.77 and has seen 1,271,888 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $208.28 Million, closed the last trade at $2.84 per share which meant it lost -$0.01 on the day or -0.35% during that session. The OBSV stock price is -121.83% off its 52-week high price of $6.3 and 34.68% above the 52-week low of $1.855. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 955.42 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 6.39 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that ObsEva SA (OBSV) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 5 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.29.

ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) trade information

Despite being -0.35% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Apr 07 when the OBSV stock price touched $3.20-1 or saw a rise of 11.25%. Year-to-date, ObsEva SA shares have moved 36.54%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -11.25%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) have changed -23.86%. Short interest in the company has seen 937.3 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 146.68.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $14.75, which means that the shares’ value could jump 419.37% from current levels. The projected low price target is $4 while the price target rests at a high of $28. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +885.92% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 40.85% from current levels.

ObsEva SA (OBSV) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that ObsEva SA shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +14.98% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -37.72%, compared to 8.2% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 39.6% and 31.6% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -41.2%.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -20% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +33.1%.

ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV)’s Major holders

Insiders own 6.8% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 41.18% with a share float percentage of 44.19%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with ObsEva SA having a total of 62 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Sofinnova Investments, Inc. with over 4.75 Million shares worth more than $9.88 Million. As of December 30, 2020, Sofinnova Investments, Inc. held 8.25% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is NEA Management Company, LLC, with the holding of over 4.59 Million shares as of December 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $9.54 Million and represent 7.97% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are SPDR (R) Idx Shares-SPDR (R) S&P (R) International Small Cap ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. As of February 27, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 0.09% shares in the company for having 49110 shares of worth $191.53 Thousand while later fund manager owns 13.76 Thousand shares of worth $53.66 Thousand as of February 27, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.02% of company’s outstanding stock.