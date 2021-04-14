Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNDI) has a beta value of 2.14 and has seen 1,252,467 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $451.57 Million, closed the last trade at $5.99 per share which meant it gained $0.08 on the day or 1.35% during that session. The KNDI stock price is -191.32% off its 52-week high price of $17.45 and 58.1% above the 52-week low of $2.51. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.72 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 5.11 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (KNDI) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNDI) trade information

Sporting 1.35% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Apr 07 when the KNDI stock price touched $6.46-7 or saw a rise of 7.28%. Year-to-date, Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. shares have moved -13.19%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -5.22%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNDI) have changed -15.16%. Short interest in the company has seen 10.58 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.07.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $12, which means that the shares’ value could jump 100.33% from current levels. The projected low price target is $12 while the price target rests at a high of $12. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +100.33% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 100.33% from current levels.

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (KNDI) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -21% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -35.2%.

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNDI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 19.22% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 19.66% with a share float percentage of 24.33%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. having a total of 92 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Invesco Ltd. with over 6.04 Million shares worth more than $41.66 Million. As of December 30, 2020, Invesco Ltd. held 8.01% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Citigroup Inc., with the holding of over 1.09 Million shares as of December 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $7.54 Million and represent 1.45% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF. As of February 27, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 10.23% shares in the company for having 7708991 shares of worth $54.58 Million while later fund manager owns 474.31 Thousand shares of worth $2.96 Million as of March 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.63% of company’s outstanding stock.