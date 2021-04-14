Diginex Limited (NASDAQ:EQOS) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,289,653 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $413.48 Million, closed the last trade at $11.08 per share which meant it gained $0.11 on the day or 1% during that session. The EQOS stock price is -107.13% off its 52-week high price of $22.95 and 53.88% above the 52-week low of $5.11. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 466.15 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 978.62 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Diginex Limited (EQOS) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.05.

Diginex Limited (NASDAQ:EQOS) trade information

Sporting 1% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Apr 12 when the EQOS stock price touched $11.48- or saw a rise of 3.48%. Year-to-date, Diginex Limited shares have moved -31.35%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -0.98%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Diginex Limited (NASDAQ:EQOS) have changed -16.25%. Short interest in the company has seen 751.85 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.77.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $24.7, which means that the shares’ value could jump 122.92% from current levels. The projected low price target is $24.7 while the price target rests at a high of $24.7. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +122.92% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 122.92% from current levels.

Diginex Limited (EQOS) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +0.7%.

Diginex Limited (NASDAQ:EQOS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 15.33% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 3.48% with a share float percentage of 4.11%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Diginex Limited having a total of 18 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Toroso Investments, LLC with over 635.95 Thousand shares worth more than $10.26 Million. As of December 30, 2020, Toroso Investments, LLC held 1.7% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Morgan Stanley, with the holding of over 276.89 Thousand shares as of December 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $4.47 Million and represent 0.74% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF and Financial Investors Tr-Emerald Banking & Finance Fund. As of March 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 5.64% shares in the company for having 2105859 shares of worth $23.1 Million while later fund manager owns 165.28 Thousand shares of worth $2.54 Million as of January 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.44% of company’s outstanding stock.