Therapeutics Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RACA) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 993,163 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $181.38 Million, closed the recent trade at $10.14 per share which meant it lost -$0.16 on the day or -1.55% during that session. The RACA stock price is -111.44% off its 52-week high price of $21.44 and 2.27% above the 52-week low of $9.91. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 216.47 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 77.59 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Therapeutics Acquisition Corp. (RACA) is a 0 stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 0 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight.

Therapeutics Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RACA) trade information

Despite being -1.55% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Apr 09 when the RACA stock price touched $10.68- or saw a rise of 5.06%. Year-to-date, Therapeutics Acquisition Corp. shares have moved -27.16%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -2.03%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Therapeutics Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RACA) have changed -24.1%. Short interest in the company has seen 561.63 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 7.24.

Therapeutics Acquisition Corp. (RACA) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +0%.

Therapeutics Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RACA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 102.09% with a share float percentage of 102.09%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Therapeutics Acquisition Corp. having a total of 27 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 1.5 Million shares worth more than $20.88 Million. As of December 30, 2020, Blackrock Inc. held 10.68% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Boxer Capital, LLC, with the holding of over 1.5 Million shares as of December 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $20.88 Million and represent 10.68% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Blackrock Funds-Health Sciences Opportunity Portfolio and Franklin Strategic Series-Franklin Biotechnology Discove. As of December 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 3.69% shares in the company for having 518000 shares of worth $7.21 Million while later fund manager owns 429.8 Thousand shares of worth $5.93 Million as of January 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 3.06% of company’s outstanding stock.