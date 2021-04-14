Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) has a beta value of 2.11 and has seen 1,217,431 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $4.11 Billion, closed the last trade at $56.58 per share which meant it lost -$0.51 on the day or -0.89% during that session. The CELH stock price is -24.89% off its 52-week high price of $70.66 and 93.11% above the 52-week low of $3.9. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.01 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.56 Million shares.

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) trade information

Despite being -0.89% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Apr 13 when the CELH stock price touched $59.89- or saw a rise of 5.53%. Year-to-date, Celsius Holdings, Inc. shares have moved 12.46%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 8.04%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) have changed 25.2%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.62 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.68.

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (CELH) estimates and forecasts

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $42.07 Million for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $45.29 Million for the next quarter concluding in June 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $28.18 Million and $30.04 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 49.3% for the current quarter and 50.8% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +28.3% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -26.3%.

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)’s Major holders

Insiders own 74.48% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 39.56% with a share float percentage of 154.98%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Celsius Holdings, Inc. having a total of 243 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Arcus Capital Partners, LLC with over 9.3 Million shares worth more than $467.73 Million. As of December 30, 2020, Arcus Capital Partners, LLC held 16.25% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 2.34 Million shares as of December 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $117.51 Million and represent 4.08% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. As of March 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 3.13% shares in the company for having 1790748 shares of worth $86.05 Million while later fund manager owns 871.34 Thousand shares of worth $51.87 Million as of February 27, 2021, which makes it owner of about 1.52% of company’s outstanding stock.