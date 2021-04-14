Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 2,183,914 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $34.86 Billion, closed the last trade at $144.11 per share which meant it gained $2.1 on the day or 1.48% during that session. The Z stock price is -44.41% off its 52-week high price of $208.11 and 77.05% above the 52-week low of $33.08. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.91 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.85 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Zillow Group, Inc. (Z) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.1. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 6 out of 23 have rated it as a Hold, with 14 advising it as a Buy. 2 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.25.

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) trade information

Sporting 1.48% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Thursday, Apr 08 when the Z stock price touched $147.86 or saw a rise of 2.54%. Year-to-date, Zillow Group, Inc. shares have moved 11.02%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 2.72%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) have changed -4.38%. Short interest in the company has seen 23.13 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 6.01.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $200.05, which means that the shares’ value could jump 38.82% from current levels. The projected low price target is $105 while the price target rests at a high of $250. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +73.48% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -27.14% from current levels.

Zillow Group, Inc. (Z) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Zillow Group, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +38.22% over the past 6 months. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 200% and 223.5% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +63.6%.

17 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.09 Billion for the current quarter. 17 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.29 Billion for the next quarter concluding in June 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $1.13 Billion and $611.7 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -3% for the current quarter and 111.2% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +113.6%.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)’s Major holders

Insiders own 10.5% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 109.68% with a share float percentage of 122.55%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Zillow Group, Inc. having a total of 684 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Caledonia (Private) Investments Pty Ltd with over 36.39 Million shares worth more than $4.72 Billion. As of December 30, 2020, Caledonia (Private) Investments Pty Ltd held 21% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 11.79 Million shares as of December 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.53 Billion and represent 6.8% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and JP Morgan Large Cap Growth Fund. As of March 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 3.72% shares in the company for having 6439785 shares of worth $834.85 Million while later fund manager owns 3.52 Million shares of worth $459.69 Million as of January 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.03% of company’s outstanding stock.