Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) has a beta value of 1.32 and has seen 1,001,716 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $833.11 Million, closed the last trade at $8.19 per share which meant it gained $0.07 on the day or 0.8% during that session. The EPZM stock price is -168.62% off its 52-week high price of $22 and 9.16% above the 52-week low of $7.44. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.65 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.1 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Epizyme, Inc. (EPZM) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.1. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 3 out of 9 have rated it as a Hold, with 6 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.58.

Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) trade information

Sporting 0.8% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Apr 07 when the EPZM stock price touched $8.82-7 or saw a rise of 7.2%. Year-to-date, Epizyme, Inc. shares have moved -24.63%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -5.38%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) have changed -10.45%. Short interest in the company has seen 13.32 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 12.11.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $18.89, which means that the shares’ value could jump 130.65% from current levels. The projected low price target is $10 while the price target rests at a high of $36. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +339.56% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 22.1% from current levels.

Epizyme, Inc. (EPZM) estimates and forecasts

7 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $6.63 Million for the current quarter. 7 have an estimated revenue figure of $9.24 Million for the next quarter concluding in June 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $1.35 Million for this quarter, and analysts expect sales will grow by 389.7% for the current quarter.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +7.1% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -19.1% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 38%.

Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM)’s Major holders

Insiders own 4.17% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 99.11% with a share float percentage of 103.42%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Epizyme, Inc. having a total of 207 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Primecap Management Company with over 15.21 Million shares worth more than $165.16 Million. As of December 30, 2020, Primecap Management Company held 14.94% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Redmile Group, LLC, with the holding of over 9.45 Million shares as of December 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $102.63 Million and represent 9.28% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Primecap Odyssey Aggressive Growth Fund and Primecap Odyssey Growth Fund. As of January 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 9.59% shares in the company for having 9757107 shares of worth $106.84 Million while later fund manager owns 4.69 Million shares of worth $51.32 Million as of January 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 4.6% of company’s outstanding stock.