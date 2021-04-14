Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS) has a beta value of 1.24 and has seen 1,740,739 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.05 Billion, closed the last trade at $6.26 per share which meant it gained $0.19 on the day or 3.13% during that session. The CERS stock price is -41.69% off its 52-week high price of $8.87 and 24.6% above the 52-week low of $4.72. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.6 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.33 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Cerus Corporation (CERS) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.4. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 5 have rated it as a Hold, with 5 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.09.

Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS) trade information

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $9.1, which means that the shares’ value could jump 45.37% from current levels. The projected low price target is $8 while the price target rests at a high of $10. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +59.74% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 27.8% from current levels.

Cerus Corporation (CERS) estimates and forecasts

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $27.9 Million for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $30.52 Million for the next quarter concluding in June 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $24.64 Million and $26.83 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 13.2% for the current quarter and 13.8% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +8.9% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +28.3%.

Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS)’s Major holders

The other major institutional holder is Baker Brothers Advisors, LLC, with the holding of over 13.71 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $85.84 Million and represent 8.2% of shares outstanding.