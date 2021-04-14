Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) has a beta value of 3.25 and has seen 2,715,194 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $16.26 Billion, closed the recent trade at $8.01 per share which meant it gained $0.46 on the day or 6.03% during that session. The CVE stock price is -6.99% off its 52-week high price of $8.57 and 70.16% above the 52-week low of $2.39. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 7.63 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 10.55 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.5. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 6 out of 19 have rated it as a Hold, with 11 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.02.

Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) trade information

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $9.72, which means that the shares’ value could jump 21.35% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $5.47 while the price target rests at a high of $12.64. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is +57.8% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -31.71% from the levels at last check today.

Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Cenovus Energy Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +86.42% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -135.22%, compared to 28.4% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 50% and -78.6% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +10.6%.

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $3.57 Billion for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $3.53 Billion for the next quarter concluding in June 01, 2018. Year-ago sales stood $3.04 Billion and $3.18 Billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 17.5% for the current quarter and 11.2% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -30.1% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -208.5% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 3.18%.

Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)’s Major holders

The other major institutional holder is Capital Research Global Investors, with the holding of over 145.74 Million shares as of December 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $880.27 Million and represent 7.22% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Europacific Growth Fund and Oakmark International Fund. As of December 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 3.69% shares in the company for having 74358045 shares of worth $449.12 Million while later fund manager owns 71.45 Million shares of worth $431.58 Million as of December 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 3.54% of company’s outstanding stock.