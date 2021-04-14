Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) has a beta value of 1.94 and has seen 1,368,372 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $37.29 Billion, closed the recent trade at $31.38 per share which meant it gained $1.07 on the day or 3.53% during that session. The CNQ stock price is -4.02% off its 52-week high price of $32.64 and 62.49% above the 52-week low of $11.77. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.74 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.93 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.9. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 5 out of 22 have rated it as a Hold, with 16 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.49.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) trade information

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $37.1, which means that the shares’ value could jump 18.23% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $27.76 while the price target rests at a high of $42.91. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is +36.74% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -11.54% from the levels at last check today.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Canadian Natural Resources Limited shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +69.52% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -656.25%, compared to -2.4% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 145% and 108.7% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +21.5%.

5 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $3.97 Billion for the current quarter. 5 have an estimated revenue figure of $3.92 Billion for the next quarter concluding in June 01, 2018. Year-ago sales stood $2.87 Billion and $2.92 Billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 38.4% for the current quarter and 34.1% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +8.8% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -108.1% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 3.9%.

CNQ Dividends

Canadian Natural Resources Limited is expected to release its next earnings report between May 06 and May 06 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 1.5 at a share yield of 4.85%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months, with a 5 Year Average Dividend Yield of 3.72%.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)’s Major holders

Insiders own 2.18% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 72% with a share float percentage of 73.61%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Canadian Natural Resources Limited having a total of 582 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Capital Research Global Investors with over 137.92 Million shares worth more than $3.32 Billion. As of December 30, 2020, Capital Research Global Investors held 11.63% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Royal Bank of Canada, with the holding of over 55.57 Million shares as of December 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.34 Billion and represent 4.69% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Europacific Growth Fund and Capital Income Builder, Inc. As of December 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 5.35% shares in the company for having 63453694 shares of worth $1.53 Billion while later fund manager owns 20.81 Million shares of worth $469.91 Million as of January 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 1.76% of company’s outstanding stock.