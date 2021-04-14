Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) has a beta value of 1.31 and has seen 1,865,704 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $60.26 Billion, closed the recent trade at $3.49 per share which meant it gained $0.05 on the day or 1.45% during that session. The SAN stock price is -6.02% off its 52-week high price of $3.7 and 49% above the 52-week low of $1.78. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 4.05 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 7.06 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Banco Santander, S.A. (SAN) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 4. 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 2 rate it as Overweight. 7 out of 25 have rated it as a Hold, with 13 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) trade information

Sporting 1.45% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Thursday, Apr 08 when the SAN stock price touched $3.51-0 or saw a rise of 0.43%. Year-to-date, Banco Santander, S.A. shares have moved 14.59%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -1.27%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) have changed -2.92%. Short interest in the company has seen 7.01 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.99.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $3.88, which means that the shares’ value could jump 11.17% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $2.7 while the price target rests at a high of $5.12. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is +46.7% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -22.64% from the levels at last check today.

Banco Santander, S.A. (SAN) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -27.5% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -232.9% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by -13.48%.

SAN Dividends

Banco Santander, S.A. is expected to release its next earnings report between January 25 and February 01 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.03 at a share yield of 0.94%.

Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 1.61% with a share float percentage of 1.61%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Banco Santander, S.A. having a total of 339 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Fisher Asset Management, LLC with over 106.23 Million shares worth more than $323.99 Million. As of December 30, 2020, Fisher Asset Management, LLC held 0.61% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Macquarie Group Limited, with the holding of over 21.11 Million shares as of December 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $64.39 Million and represent 0.12% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are DFA Tax Managed International Value Portfolio and Russell Inv Co- U.S. Strategic Equity Fund. As of January 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 0.01% shares in the company for having 2593275 shares of worth $7.6 Million while later fund manager owns 2.41 Million shares of worth $7.06 Million as of January 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.01% of company’s outstanding stock.