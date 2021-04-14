Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE:AM) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 2,008,827 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $4.24 Billion, closed the recent trade at $8.9 per share which meant it gained $0.24 on the day or 2.77% during that session. The AM stock price is -8.88% off its 52-week high price of $9.69 and 72.81% above the 52-week low of $2.42. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.07 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 6.11 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Antero Midstream Corporation (AM) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.2. 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 7 out of 11 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.2.

Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE:AM) trade information

Sporting 2.77% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Thursday, Apr 08 when the AM stock price touched $8.93-0 or saw a rise of 0.34%. Year-to-date, Antero Midstream Corporation shares have moved 15.43%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -0.56%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE:AM) have changed -1.33%. Short interest in the company has seen 8.02 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.31.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $8.6, which means that the shares’ value could jump -3.37% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $7 while the price target rests at a high of $11. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is +23.6% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -21.35% from the levels at last check today.

Antero Midstream Corporation (AM) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Antero Midstream Corporation shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +46.04% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -438.46%, compared to 4.8% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 124.7% and 11.1% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +0.2%.

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $220.6 Million for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $221.26 Million for the next quarter concluding in June 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $243.71 Million for this quarter, and analysts expect sales will grow by -9.5% for the current quarter.

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +68%.

AM Dividends

Antero Midstream Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report between April 27 and May 03 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 1.23 at a share yield of 14.42%.

Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE:AM)’s Major holders

Insiders own 32.89% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 53.43% with a share float percentage of 79.62%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Antero Midstream Corporation having a total of 368 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 29.05 Million shares worth more than $223.97 Million. As of December 30, 2020, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 6.09% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Invesco Ltd., with the holding of over 27.92 Million shares as of December 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $215.25 Million and represent 5.85% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Invesco Oppenheimer Steelpath MLP Income and Invesco Oppenheimer Steelpath MLP Select 40. As of November 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 3.53% shares in the company for having 16845784 shares of worth $113.54 Million while later fund manager owns 9.54 Million shares of worth $64.28 Million as of November 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2% of company’s outstanding stock.