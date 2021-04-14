Stellantis N.V. (NYSE:STLA) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,206,548 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $56.21 Billion, closed the recent trade at $18.01 per share which meant it lost -$0.08 on the day or -0.44% during that session. The STLA stock price is -8.27% off its 52-week high price of $19.5 and 58.58% above the 52-week low of $7.46. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.59 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.32 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Stellantis N.V. (STLA) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 3 out of 24 have rated it as a Hold, with 18 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

Stellantis N.V. (NYSE:STLA) trade information

Despite being -0.44% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Apr 13 when the STLA stock price touched $18.13- or saw a rise of 0.63%. Year-to-date, Stellantis N.V. shares have moved -0.44%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -0.94%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Stellantis N.V. (NYSE:STLA) have changed -2.7%. Short interest in the company has seen 7.86 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.37.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $20.16, which means that the shares’ value could jump 11.94% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $12.03 while the price target rests at a high of $24.77. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is +37.53% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -33.2% from the levels at last check today.

Stellantis N.V. (STLA) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +40.74% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +0% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 20.11%.