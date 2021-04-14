People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) has a beta value of 1.22 and has seen 5,998,512 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $7.66 Billion, closed the last trade at $17.96 per share which meant it lost -$0.23 on the day or -1.26% during that session. The PBCT stock price is -8.02% off its 52-week high price of $19.4 and 45.77% above the 52-week low of $9.74. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 5.11 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 5.97 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that People’s United Financial, Inc. (PBCT) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 14 out of 14 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.34.

People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) trade information

Despite being -1.26% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Apr 12 when the PBCT stock price touched $18.27- or saw a rise of 1.7%. Year-to-date, People’s United Financial, Inc. shares have moved 38.9%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.28%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) have changed -2.66%. Short interest in the company has seen 8.06 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.35.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $18.17, which means that the shares’ value could jump 1.17% from current levels. The projected low price target is $15 while the price target rests at a high of $20.5. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +14.14% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -16.48% from current levels.

People’s United Financial, Inc. (PBCT) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that People’s United Financial, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +65.84% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 0.79%, compared to 12% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 3% and 37.5% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +7.5%.

11 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $493.95 Million for the current quarter. 11 have an estimated revenue figure of $486.15 Million for the next quarter concluding in June 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $499.1 Million and $457.6 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -1% for the current quarter and 6.2% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -10.8% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -61.8% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 13.73%.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

PBCT Dividends

People’s United Financial, Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between April 22 and April 22 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.72 at a share yield of 3.96%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months, with a 5 Year Average Dividend Yield of 4.46%.

People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.65% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 74.63% with a share float percentage of 75.12%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with People’s United Financial, Inc. having a total of 708 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are State Street Corporation with over 60.77 Million shares worth more than $785.8 Million. As of December 30, 2020, State Street Corporation held 14.25% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 46.8 Million shares as of December 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $605.15 Million and represent 10.98% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are SPDR (R) Ser Tr- SPDR (R) S&P (R) Dividend ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of March 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 5.94% shares in the company for having 25335200 shares of worth $453.5 Million while later fund manager owns 12.08 Million shares of worth $156.23 Million as of December 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.83% of company’s outstanding stock.