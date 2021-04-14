Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL) has a beta value of 2.32 and has seen 6,469,929 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.29 Billion, closed the last trade at $6.14 per share which meant it gained $0.2 on the day or 3.37% during that session. The HL stock price is -37.62% off its 52-week high price of $8.45 and 71.66% above the 52-week low of $1.74. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 7.16 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 11.57 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Hecla Mining Company (HL) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.7. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 7 out of 10 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.05.

Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL) trade information

Sporting 3.37% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Thursday, Apr 08 when the HL stock price touched $6.39-3 or saw a rise of 3.91%. Year-to-date, Hecla Mining Company shares have moved -5.25%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -0.32%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL) have changed -5.54%. Short interest in the company has seen 10.41 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.9.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $7.15, which means that the shares’ value could jump 16.45% from current levels. The projected low price target is $5.75 while the price target rests at a high of $11. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +79.15% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -6.35% from current levels.

Hecla Mining Company (HL) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Hecla Mining Company shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +11.03% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 375%, compared to 48.5% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 266.7% and 400% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +23%.

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $210.63 Million for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $214.64 Million for the next quarter concluding in June 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $136.93 Million and $149.29 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 53.8% for the current quarter and 43.8% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +32.5% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +83.9%.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

HL Dividends

Hecla Mining Company is expected to release its next earnings report between May 05 and May 10 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.04 at a share yield of 0.59%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months, with a 5 Year Average Dividend Yield of 0.31%.

Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.64% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 62.05% with a share float percentage of 63.09%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Hecla Mining Company having a total of 342 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Van Eck Associates Corporation with over 54.44 Million shares worth more than $352.77 Million. As of December 30, 2020, Van Eck Associates Corporation held 10.17% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 46.96 Million shares as of December 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $304.33 Million and represent 8.77% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Gold Miners ETF and VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Junior Gold Miners ETF. As of March 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 4.9% shares in the company for having 26226124 shares of worth $149.23 Million while later fund manager owns 20.64 Million shares of worth $117.44 Million as of March 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 3.86% of company’s outstanding stock.