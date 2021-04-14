APA Corporation (NASDAQ:APA) has a beta value of 4.95 and has seen 5,616,578 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $6.53 Billion, closed the last trade at $17.28 per share which meant it gained $0.03 on the day or 0.17% during that session. The APA stock price is -38.02% off its 52-week high price of $23.85 and 59.03% above the 52-week low of $7.08. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 6.82 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 8.82 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that APA Corporation (APA) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.4. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 2 rate it as Overweight. 16 out of 30 have rated it as a Hold, with 11 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.28.

APA Corporation (NASDAQ:APA) trade information

Sporting 0.17% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Apr 07 when the APA stock price touched $18.19- or saw a rise of 5%. Year-to-date, APA Corporation shares have moved 21.78%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -3.25%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of APA Corporation (NASDAQ:APA) have changed -18.61%. Short interest in the company has seen 11.52 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.31.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $24.02, which means that the shares’ value could jump 39% from current levels. The projected low price target is $16 while the price target rests at a high of $38. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +119.91% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -7.41% from current levels.

APA Corporation (APA) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that APA Corporation shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +78.7% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -250%, compared to 15% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 315.4% and 160.8% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +28.2%.

14 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.25 Billion for the current quarter. 14 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.39 Billion for the next quarter concluding in June 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $1.28 Billion for this quarter, and analysts expect sales will grow by -2.3% for the current quarter.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +14.8% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -36.4%.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

APA Dividends

APA Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report between May 04 and May 10 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.1 at a share yield of 0.58%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months, with a 5 Year Average Dividend Yield of 3.18%.

APA Corporation (NASDAQ:APA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.29% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 85.3% with a share float percentage of 85.54%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with APA Corporation having a total of 655 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Wedge Capital Management, L.L.P. with over 1.94 Million shares worth more than $34.79 Million. As of March 30, 2021, Wedge Capital Management, L.L.P. held 0.51% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Centre Asset Management, LLC, with the holding of over 293.24 Thousand shares as of March 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $5.25 Million and represent 0.08% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Select Sector SPDR Fund-Energy Select and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Oil & Gas Explor & Prod ETF. As of March 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.64% shares in the company for having 9984590 shares of worth $178.72 Million while later fund manager owns 5.34 Million shares of worth $95.63 Million as of March 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 1.41% of company’s outstanding stock.