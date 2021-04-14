AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 9,632,181 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.41 Billion, closed the last trade at $29.69 per share which meant it lost -$7.3 on the day or -19.74% during that session. The AHCO stock price is -40.05% off its 52-week high price of $41.58 and 54.19% above the 52-week low of $13.6. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 626.8 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.21 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that AdaptHealth Corp. (AHCO) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.4. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 9 have rated it as a Hold, with 8 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.23.

AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) trade information

Despite being -19.74% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Apr 07 when the AHCO stock price touched $38.66- or saw a rise of 23.2%. Year-to-date, AdaptHealth Corp. shares have moved -20.95%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -21.79%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) have changed -20.12%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.26 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.69.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $45.89, which means that the shares’ value could jump 54.56% from current levels. The projected low price target is $35 while the price target rests at a high of $50. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +68.41% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 17.88% from current levels.

AdaptHealth Corp. (AHCO) estimates and forecasts

9 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $486.34 Million for the current quarter. 9 have an estimated revenue figure of $577.48 Million for the next quarter concluding in June 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $191.44 Million for this quarter, and analysts expect sales will grow by 154% for the current quarter.

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -84.8% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 29.89%.

AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO)’s Major holders

Insiders own 31.88% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 49.83% with a share float percentage of 73.15%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with AdaptHealth Corp. having a total of 189 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are OEP Capital Advisors, LP with over 13.82 Million shares worth more than $519.01 Million. As of December 30, 2020, OEP Capital Advisors, LP held 12.03% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Assured Investment Management, LLC, with the holding of over 3.65 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $79.55 Million and represent 3.17% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Brinker Capital Destinations Tr-Destinations Multi Strategy Alt Fd. As of December 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 0.99% shares in the company for having 1134213 shares of worth $42.6 Million while later fund manager owns 624.14 Thousand shares of worth $18.64 Million as of November 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.54% of company’s outstanding stock.