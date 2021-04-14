Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX) has a beta value of 2.04 and has seen 11,620,287 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $104.68 Million, closed the recent trade at $3.72 per share which meant it gained $0.1 on the day or 2.76% during that session. The MBRX stock price is -217.74% off its 52-week high price of $11.82 and 15.65% above the 52-week low of $3.138. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 8.71 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.08 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (MBRX) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.7. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 3 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.23.

Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX) trade information

Sporting 2.76% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Apr 14 when the MBRX stock price touched $3.97-6 or saw a rise of 6.68%. Year-to-date, Moleculin Biotech, Inc. shares have moved -22.53%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -4.02%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX) have changed -16.55%. Short interest in the company has seen 514.19 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 166.94.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $20.33, which means that the shares’ value could jump 446.51% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $14 while the price target rests at a high of $29. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is +679.57% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 276.34% from the levels at last check today.

Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (MBRX) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -443.6%.

Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 4.09% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 7.72% with a share float percentage of 8.05%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Moleculin Biotech, Inc. having a total of 29 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 158.08 Thousand shares worth more than $756.05 Thousand. As of December 30, 2020, Renaissance Technologies, LLC held 0.56% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 98.66 Thousand shares as of December 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $471.85 Thousand and represent 0.35% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. As of December 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 0.33% shares in the company for having 93964 shares of worth $449.39 Thousand while later fund manager owns 31.36 Thousand shares of worth $132.67 Thousand as of February 27, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.11% of company’s outstanding stock.