Gritstone Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,383,810 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $433.22 Million, closed the last trade at $8.85 per share which meant it gained $0.23 on the day or 2.67% during that session. The GRTS stock price is -297.74% off its 52-week high price of $35.2 and 71.3% above the 52-week low of $2.54. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.8 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.39 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Gritstone Oncology, Inc. (GRTS) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 4 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.39.

Gritstone Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS) trade information

Sporting 2.67% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Apr 07 when the GRTS stock price touched $9.83-9 or saw a rise of 9.97%. Year-to-date, Gritstone Oncology, Inc. shares have moved 124.62%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -8.86%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Gritstone Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS) have changed -40.8%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.13 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.92.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $25.33, which means that the shares’ value could jump 186.21% from current levels. The projected low price target is $17 while the price target rests at a high of $35. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +295.48% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 92.09% from current levels.

Gritstone Oncology, Inc. (GRTS) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Gritstone Oncology, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +195% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -19%, compared to 8.2% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 45.1% and 8.7% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +419.4%.

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $12.21 Million for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $2.94 Million for the next quarter concluding in June 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $1.26 Million for this quarter, and analysts expect sales will grow by 867.5% for the current quarter.

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +1%.

Gritstone Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 8.29% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 66.4% with a share float percentage of 72.41%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Gritstone Oncology, Inc. having a total of 110 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Versant Venture Management, LLC with over 4.45 Million shares worth more than $17.54 Million. As of December 30, 2020, Versant Venture Management, LLC held 9.09% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is EcoR1 Capital, LLC, with the holding of over 3.42 Million shares as of December 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $13.48 Million and represent 6.99% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Fund and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology. As of February 27, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.25% shares in the company for having 1099408 shares of worth $14.92 Million while later fund manager owns 780.78 Thousand shares of worth $10.6 Million as of February 27, 2021, which makes it owner of about 1.6% of company’s outstanding stock.