Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) has a beta value of 2.07 and has seen 1,158,977 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $4.63 Billion, closed the last trade at $68.41 per share which meant it lost -$2.23 on the day or -3.16% during that session. The NTLA stock price is -34.48% off its 52-week high price of $92 and 81.99% above the 52-week low of $12.32. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.16 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.62 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NTLA) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 5 out of 15 have rated it as a Hold, with 9 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.67.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) trade information

Despite being -3.16% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Apr 06 when the NTLA stock price touched $83.09- or saw a rise of 17.67%. Year-to-date, Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. shares have moved 25.75%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -14.73%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) have changed 4.41%. Short interest in the company has seen 8.52 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.26.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $74.43, which means that the shares’ value could jump 8.8% from current levels. The projected low price target is $22 while the price target rests at a high of $111. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +62.26% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -67.84% from current levels.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NTLA) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +198.21% over the past 6 months. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -6.3% and -14.8% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -35.2%.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -46.7% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -13.8% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 30%.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 9.15% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 82.89% with a share float percentage of 91.24%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. having a total of 348 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are ARK Investment Management, LLC with over 11.19 Million shares worth more than $608.83 Million. As of December 30, 2020, ARK Investment Management, LLC held 16.52% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 5.13 Million shares as of December 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $279.14 Million and represent 7.58% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF. As of March 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 8.35% shares in the company for having 5652634 shares of worth $453.65 Million while later fund manager owns 1.83 Million shares of worth $147.03 Million as of March 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.71% of company’s outstanding stock.