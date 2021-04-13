Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,234,062 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $39.08 Billion, closed the recent trade at $104.92 per share which meant it gained $1.92 on the day or 1.86% during that session. The BILI stock price is -50.27% off its 52-week high price of $157.66 and 76.74% above the 52-week low of $24.4. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 7.8 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 7.45 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Bilibili Inc. (BILI) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.7. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 4 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 32 have rated it as a Hold, with 27 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.31.

Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) trade information

Sporting 1.86% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Thursday, Apr 08 when the BILI stock price touched $110.86 or saw a rise of 5.92%. Year-to-date, Bilibili Inc. shares have moved 21.68%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -8.63%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) have changed -5.17%. Short interest in the company has seen 23.41 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.14.

Bilibili Inc. (BILI) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Bilibili Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +121.03% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 20.18%, compared to 7.3% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -55% and -50% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +60.2%.

7 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $571.74 Million for the current quarter. 5 have an estimated revenue figure of $665.96 Million for the next quarter concluding in June 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $331.08 Million and $389.91 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 72.7% for the current quarter and 70.8% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -33.6% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -118.3% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 13.21%.

Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 18.74% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 46.55% with a share float percentage of 57.29%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Bilibili Inc. having a total of 479 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are FMR, LLC with over 10.79 Million shares worth more than $925.07 Million. As of December 30, 2020, FMR, LLC held 3.68% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Alibaba Group Holding Ltd, with the holding of over 10Million shares as of December 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $857.2 Million and represent 3.41% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Series Emerging Markets Opportunities Fund and Europacific Growth Fund. As of February 27, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 1.48% shares in the company for having 4357558 shares of worth $548.92 Million while later fund manager owns 2.95 Million shares of worth $253.13 Million as of December 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 1.01% of company’s outstanding stock.