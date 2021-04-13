Novo Integrated Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVOS) has a beta value of -0.35 and has seen 1,117,591 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $58.11 Million, closed the last trade at $2.43 per share which meant it lost -$0.31 on the day or -11.31% during that session. The NVOS stock price is -516.46% off its 52-week high price of $14.98 and 9.05% above the 52-week low of $2.21. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 36.8 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.43 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Novo Integrated Sciences, Inc. (NVOS) is a 0 stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 0 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight.

Novo Integrated Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVOS) trade information

Despite being -11.31% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Apr 07 when the NVOS stock price touched $3.65-3 or saw a rise of 33.42%. Year-to-date, Novo Integrated Sciences, Inc. shares have moved -42.14%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -32.69%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Novo Integrated Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVOS) have changed -38.01%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.35 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.34.

Novo Integrated Sciences, Inc. (NVOS) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +30.6% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +0%.