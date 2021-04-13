COMSovereign Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:COMS) has a beta value of 2.01 and has seen 1,561,126 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $157.79 Million, closed the last trade at $2.31 per share which meant it lost -$0.17 on the day or -6.85% during that session. The COMS stock price is -379.22% off its 52-week high price of $11.07 and 20.78% above the 52-week low of $1.83. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.08 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.36 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that COMSovereign Holding Corp. (COMS) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

COMSovereign Holding Corp. (COMS) estimates and forecasts

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.73 Million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $500Million for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2019. Year-ago sales stood $87Million and $869Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 1885.1% for the current quarter and -42.5% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +28.7% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -44.8%.

COMSovereign Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:COMS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 48.73% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.16% with a share float percentage of 0.3%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with COMSovereign Holding Corp. having a total of 2 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Diversified Trust Company with over 80.31 Thousand shares worth more than $481.87 Thousand. As of December 30, 2020, Diversified Trust Company held 0.05% of shares outstanding.