Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,248,819 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.96 Billion, closed the last trade at $19.04 per share which meant it lost -$0.11 on the day or -0.57% during that session. The SUMO stock price is -143.54% off its 52-week high price of $46.37 and 13.34% above the 52-week low of $16.5. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.17 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.55 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Sumo Logic, Inc. (SUMO) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.1. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 3 out of 10 have rated it as a Hold, with 7 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.12.

Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) trade information

Despite being -0.57% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Apr 06 when the SUMO stock price touched $19.63- or saw a rise of 3.01%. Year-to-date, Sumo Logic, Inc. shares have moved -33.38%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.74%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) have changed -13.42%. Short interest in the company has seen 5.03 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.25.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $31.33, which means that the shares’ value could jump 64.55% from current levels. The projected low price target is $26 while the price target rests at a high of $44. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +131.09% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 36.55% from current levels.

Sumo Logic, Inc. (SUMO) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -76.2%.

Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO)’s Major holders

Insiders own 6.8% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 67.91% with a share float percentage of 72.87%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Sumo Logic, Inc. having a total of 149 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Greylock XIII GP, LLC with over 18.44 Million shares worth more than $527.1 Million. As of December 30, 2020, Greylock XIII GP, LLC held 17.96% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Sapphire Ventures, LLC, with the holding of over 6.45 Million shares as of December 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $184.28 Million and represent 6.28% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Prime Cyber Security ETF and Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund. As of March 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 1.62% shares in the company for having 1662115 shares of worth $31.35 Million while later fund manager owns 1.2 Million shares of worth $41.12 Million as of January 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 1.16% of company’s outstanding stock.