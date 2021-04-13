Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) has a beta value of 0.89 and has seen 5,277,471 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $78.84 Billion, closed the recent trade at $18.56 per share which meant it lost -$0.56 on the day or -2.93% during that session. The INFY stock price is -4.36% off its 52-week high price of $19.37 and 56.41% above the 52-week low of $8.09. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 7.28 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 8.82 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Infosys Limited (INFY) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.4. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 8 rate it as Overweight. 7 out of 50 have rated it as a Hold, with 33 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.16.

Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) trade information

Despite being -2.93% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Apr 09 when the INFY stock price touched $19.56- or saw a rise of 4.93%. Year-to-date, Infosys Limited shares have moved 9.71%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -3.85%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) have changed -1.67%. Short interest in the company has seen 20.32 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.3.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $21.82, which means that the shares’ value could jump 17.56% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $17 while the price target rests at a high of $28.95. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is +55.98% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -8.41% from the levels at last check today.

Infosys Limited (INFY) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Infosys Limited shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +29.19% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 12.73%, compared to 2.1% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 14.3% and 15.4% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +5.9%.

8 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $3.56 Billion for the current quarter. 7 have an estimated revenue figure of $3.61 Billion for the next quarter concluding in June 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $3.2 Billion and $2.94 Billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 11.4% for the current quarter and 22.7% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +145% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +10% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 8%.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

INFY Dividends

Infosys Limited is expected to, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.32 at a share yield of 1.68%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months, with a 5 Year Average Dividend Yield of 2.53%.

Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 17.65% with a share float percentage of 17.65%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Infosys Limited having a total of 634 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are JP Morgan Chase & Company with over 52.46 Million shares worth more than $889.22 Million. As of December 30, 2020, JP Morgan Chase & Company held 1.23% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is GQG Partners LLC, with the holding of over 41.74 Million shares as of December 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $707.53 Million and represent 0.98% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Advisors Inner Circle Fund III-GQG Partners Emerging Markets Equity Fd and MFS International Growth Fund. As of January 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 0.3% shares in the company for having 12940456 shares of worth $218.43 Million while later fund manager owns 10.06 Million shares of worth $153.14 Million as of November 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.24% of company’s outstanding stock.