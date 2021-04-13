Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC) has a beta value of 1.18 and has seen 4,958,821 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $343.32 Million, closed the last trade at $27.94 per share which meant it gained $6.34 on the day or 29.35% during that session. The CELC stock price is 0% off its 52-week high price of $27.94 and 85.58% above the 52-week low of $4.03. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 7.6 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 25.75 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Celcuity Inc. (CELC) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.2.

Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC) trade information

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $30, which means that the shares’ value could jump 7.37% from current levels. The projected low price target is $30 while the price target rests at a high of $30. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +7.37% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 7.37% from current levels.

Celcuity Inc. (CELC) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -30.8% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -28.2% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 28%.

Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC)’s Major holders

Insiders own 42.81% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 15.79% with a share float percentage of 27.61%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Celcuity Inc. having a total of 33 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Frontier Wealth Management LLC with over 747.03 Thousand shares worth more than $6.84 Million. As of December 30, 2020, Frontier Wealth Management LLC held 6.08% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Gagnon Securities, LLC, with the holding of over 364.22 Thousand shares as of December 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $3.34 Million and represent 2.96% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Jacob Discovery Fd. As of December 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 1.21% shares in the company for having 148462 shares of worth $1.36 Million while later fund manager owns 92.4 Thousand shares of worth $1.31 Million as of February 27, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.75% of company’s outstanding stock.