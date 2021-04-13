Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) has a beta value of 0.59 and has seen 4,057,579 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $30.1 Billion, closed the recent trade at $1.11 per share which meant it gained $0.02 on the day or 1.83% during that session. The ELP stock price is -1221.62% off its 52-week high price of $14.67 and 1.8% above the 52-week low of $1.09. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 11.56 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.21 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (ELP) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 7 out of 10 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) trade information

Sporting 1.83% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Apr 07 when the ELP stock price touched $1.15 or saw a rise of 4.35%. Year-to-date, Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL shares have moved -23.08%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -1.79%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) have changed -2.14%. Short interest in the company has seen 60.96 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 18.99.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $1.37, which means that the shares’ value could jump 23.42% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $1.26 while the price target rests at a high of $1.51. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is +36.04% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 13.51% from the levels at last check today.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (ELP) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +26.3% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +82.5% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 6.2%.

ELP Dividends

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL is expected to release its next earnings report in April, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.1 at a share yield of 8.72%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months, with a 5 Year Average Dividend Yield of 3.12%.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 24.44% with a share float percentage of 24.44%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL having a total of 123 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 111.89 Million shares worth more than $160.01 Million. As of December 30, 2020, Blackrock Inc. held 87.22% of shares outstanding.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The other major institutional holder is Letko, Brosseau & Associates Inc., with the holding of over 25.94 Million shares as of December 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $37.1 Million and represent 20.22% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Global Clean Energy ETF and Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk. As of February 27, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 57.78% shares in the company for having 74127240 shares of worth $78.72 Million while later fund manager owns 12.12 Million shares of worth $13.08 Million as of October 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 9.44% of company’s outstanding stock.