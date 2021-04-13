Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,031,952 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $5.14 Billion, closed the last trade at $14.3 per share which meant it lost -$0.82 on the day or -5.42% during that session. The CD stock price is -92.1% off its 52-week high price of $27.47 and 8.25% above the 52-week low of $13.12. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.93 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 979.21 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Chindata Group Holdings Limited (CD) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.9. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 8 have rated it as a Hold, with 6 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.03.

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD) trade information

Despite being -5.42% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Apr 06 when the CD stock price touched $17.48- or saw a rise of 18.19%. Year-to-date, Chindata Group Holdings Limited shares have moved -40.32%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -15.43%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD) have changed -27.59%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.94 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (CD) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -62.4%.

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 28% with a share float percentage of 28%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Chindata Group Holdings Limited having a total of 69 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. with over 12.11 Million shares worth more than $290.11 Million. As of December 30, 2020, Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. held 7.03% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Capital World Investors, with the holding of over 7.22 Million shares as of December 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $172.88 Million and represent 4.19% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Smallcap World Fund and New World Fund, Inc. As of December 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2.14% shares in the company for having 3693029 shares of worth $88.48 Million while later fund manager owns 2.22 Million shares of worth $36.89 Million as of January 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 1.29% of company’s outstanding stock.