Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) has a beta value of 0.9 and has seen 1,054,866 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $105.86 Million, closed the last trade at $1.92 per share which meant it gained $0.19 on the day or 10.98% during that session. The VBLT stock price is -65.1% off its 52-week high price of $3.17 and 47.29% above the 52-week low of $1.012. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 210.57 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.08 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (VBLT) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.8. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 5 have rated it as a Hold, with 5 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.13.

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) trade information

Sporting 10.98% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Apr 06 when the VBLT stock price touched $2.24 or saw a rise of 14.29%. Year-to-date, Vascular Biogenics Ltd. shares have moved 1.59%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -11.52%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) have changed -6.34%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.4 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.22.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $5, which means that the shares’ value could jump 160.42% from current levels. The projected low price target is $4 while the price target rests at a high of $6. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +212.5% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 108.33% from current levels.

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (VBLT) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Vascular Biogenics Ltd. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +61.34% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -3.64%, compared to 8.2% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 13.3% and 7.1% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -20.8%.

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $200Million for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $270Million for the next quarter concluding in June 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $366Million and $158Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -45.4% for the current quarter and 70.9% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +5.4% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -2.6%.

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 19.97% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 20.84% with a share float percentage of 26.04%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Vascular Biogenics Ltd. having a total of 22 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Morgan Stanley with over 777.77 Thousand shares worth more than $1.47 Million. As of December 30, 2020, Morgan Stanley held 1.62% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with the holding of over 518.2 Thousand shares as of December 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $979.4 Thousand and represent 1.08% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Delaware Group Equity Fds IV-Delaware Healthcare Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. As of December 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 0.42% shares in the company for having 200000 shares of worth $378Thousand while later fund manager owns 24.87 Thousand shares of worth $45.02 Thousand as of February 27, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.05% of company’s outstanding stock.