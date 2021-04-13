Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,996,726 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $941.4 Million, closed the last trade at $6.33 per share which meant it lost -$0.36 on the day or -5.38% during that session. The WPRT stock price is -104.58% off its 52-week high price of $12.95 and 87.68% above the 52-week low of $0.78. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.28 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.21 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (WPRT) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.3. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 5 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.01.

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) trade information

Despite being -5.38% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Apr 06 when the WPRT stock price touched $7.26-1 or saw a rise of 12.81%. Year-to-date, Westport Fuel Systems Inc. shares have moved 18.76%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -10.09%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) have changed -35.01%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.1 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.5.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $14.7, which means that the shares’ value could jump 132.23% from current levels. The projected low price target is $9.5 while the price target rests at a high of $24. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +279.15% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 50.08% from current levels.

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (WPRT) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Westport Fuel Systems Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +189.04% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -200%, compared to 25.6% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 90.9% and -100% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +40%.

5 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $73.2 Million for the current quarter. 5 have an estimated revenue figure of $82.33 Million for the next quarter concluding in June 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $61.45 Million and $35.96 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 19.1% for the current quarter and 128.9% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +260% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 30%.

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 13.5% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 27.03% with a share float percentage of 31.25%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Westport Fuel Systems Inc. having a total of 119 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Pembroke Management, LTD with over 5.64 Million shares worth more than $30.05 Million. As of December 30, 2020, Pembroke Management, LTD held 4.2% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Royce & Associates LP, with the holding of over 5.38 Million shares as of December 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $28.7 Million and represent 4.02% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Royce Opportunity Fund and Heartland Value Fund. As of December 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 1.46% shares in the company for having 1953633 shares of worth $10.41 Million while later fund manager owns 1Million shares of worth $5.33 Million as of December 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.75% of company’s outstanding stock.