SPAR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP) has a beta value of 1.37 and has seen 1,170,787 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $40.59 Million, closed the last trade at $1.91 per share which meant it gained $0.22 on the day or 13.02% during that session. The SGRP stock price is -9.95% off its 52-week high price of $2.1 and 65.97% above the 52-week low of $0.65. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 646.67 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 400.93 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that SPAR Group, Inc. (SGRP) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

SPAR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP) trade information

Sporting 13.02% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Apr 12 when the SGRP stock price touched $1.9684 or saw a rise of 2.97%. Year-to-date, SPAR Group, Inc. shares have moved 66.09%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 20.13%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of SPAR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP) have changed 18.63%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.57 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.01.

SPAR Group, Inc. (SGRP) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +30.9% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +39.2%.

SPAR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP)’s Major holders

Insiders own 62.1% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 6.19% with a share float percentage of 16.34%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with SPAR Group, Inc. having a total of 12 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are RBF Capital, LLC with over 894.09 Thousand shares worth more than $1.03 Million. As of December 30, 2020, RBF Capital, LLC held 4.21% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Geode Capital Management, LLC, with the holding of over 143.04 Thousand shares as of December 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $164.49 Thousand and represent 0.67% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of February 27, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 1.07% shares in the company for having 227210 shares of worth $415.79 Thousand while later fund manager owns 80.43 Thousand shares of worth $92.49 Thousand as of December 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.38% of company’s outstanding stock.