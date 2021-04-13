Wrap Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WRAP) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,270,578 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $207.8 Million, closed the last trade at $5.52 per share which meant it gained $0.13 on the day or 2.41% during that session. The WRAP stock price is -160.87% off its 52-week high price of $14.4 and 29.35% above the 52-week low of $3.9. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 322.5 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 721.3 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Wrap Technologies, Inc. (WRAP) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.1.

Wrap Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WRAP) trade information

Sporting 2.41% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Thursday, Apr 08 when the WRAP stock price touched $5.65-2 or saw a rise of 2.3%. Year-to-date, Wrap Technologies, Inc. shares have moved 14.29%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 2.99%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Wrap Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WRAP) have changed -6.91%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.42 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $9.75, which means that the shares’ value could jump 76.63% from current levels. The projected low price target is $9.5 while the price target rests at a high of $10. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +81.16% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 72.1% from current levels.

Wrap Technologies, Inc. (WRAP) estimates and forecasts

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.8 Million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $2.48 Million for the next quarter concluding in June 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $689Million for this quarter, and analysts expect sales will grow by 161.2% for the current quarter.

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -27.9%.

Wrap Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WRAP)’s Major holders

Insiders own 43.25% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 18.07% with a share float percentage of 31.83%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Wrap Technologies, Inc. having a total of 110 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 989.42 Thousand shares worth more than $4.78 Million. As of December 30, 2020, Blackrock Inc. held 2.63% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 937.39 Thousand shares as of December 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $4.53 Million and represent 2.49% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of December 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 1.41% shares in the company for having 529456 shares of worth $2.56 Million while later fund manager owns 321.5 Thousand shares of worth $1.55 Million as of December 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.85% of company’s outstanding stock.