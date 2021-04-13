Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,782,384 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $93.65 Million, closed the last trade at $4.42 per share which meant it lost -$0.55 on the day or -11.07% during that session. The APRE stock price is -830.2% off its 52-week high price of $41.115 and 0.57% above the 52-week low of $4.395. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 449.45 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.39 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (APRE) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.8. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 4 out of 5 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.49.

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE) trade information

Despite being -11.07% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Thursday, Apr 08 when the APRE stock price touched $5.75-2 or saw a rise of 23.13%. Year-to-date, Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. shares have moved -10.16%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -12.65%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE) have changed -25.84%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.31 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.94.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $7.2, which means that the shares’ value could jump 62.9% from current levels. The projected low price target is $6 while the price target rests at a high of $10. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +126.24% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 35.75% from current levels.

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (APRE) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -89.9%.

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE)’s Major holders

Insiders own 23.34% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 57.5% with a share float percentage of 75.01%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. having a total of 110 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Versant Venture Management, LLC with over 1.43 Million shares worth more than $7.02 Million. As of December 30, 2020, Versant Venture Management, LLC held 6.73% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is 5AM Venture Management, LLC, with the holding of over 1.38 Million shares as of December 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $6.78 Million and represent 6.5% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Artisan International Small-Mid Fund. As of December 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2.28% shares in the company for having 482121 shares of worth $2.37 Million while later fund manager owns 359.84 Thousand shares of worth $1.77 Million as of December 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 1.7% of company’s outstanding stock.