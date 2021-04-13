vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTVT) has a beta value of -1.81 and has seen 106,000,000 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $276.65 Million, closed the recent trade at $3.26 per share which meant it gained $0.69 on the day or 26.85% during that session. The VTVT stock price is -45.71% off its 52-week high price of $4.75 and 55.83% above the 52-week low of $1.44. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 402.07 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.43 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that vTv Therapeutics Inc. (VTVT) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.03.

vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTVT) trade information

Sporting 26.85% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Apr 13 when the VTVT stock price touched $3.57-6 or saw a rise of 6.98%. Year-to-date, vTv Therapeutics Inc. shares have moved 78.54%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 21.2%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTVT) have changed 22.99%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.17 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.63.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $6.75, which means that the shares’ value could jump 107.06% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $6 while the price target rests at a high of $7.5. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is +130.06% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 84.05% from the levels at last check today.

vTv Therapeutics Inc. (VTVT) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that vTv Therapeutics Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +38.17% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 194.12%, compared to 8.2% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 76.9% and 42.9% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -61%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $800Million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $1Million for the next quarter concluding in June 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $8Million for this quarter, and analysts expect sales will grow by 9900% for the current quarter.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +44.2% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +69.5%.

vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTVT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 103.86% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 4.36% with a share float percentage of -113.16%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with vTv Therapeutics Inc. having a total of 60 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 717.35 Thousand shares worth more than $1.33 Million. As of December 30, 2020, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 1.25% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 440.34 Thousand shares as of December 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $819.03 Thousand and represent 0.76% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. As of December 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 0.93% shares in the company for having 536812 shares of worth $998.47 Thousand while later fund manager owns 183.31 Thousand shares of worth $487.61 Thousand as of February 27, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.32% of company’s outstanding stock.