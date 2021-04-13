Vinco Ventures, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIG) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,280,102 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $46.35 Million, closed the last trade at $2.57 per share which meant it lost -$0.06 on the day or -2.28% during that session. The BBIG stock price is -265.76% off its 52-week high price of $9.4 and 56.81% above the 52-week low of $1.11. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.83 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 6.38 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Vinco Ventures, Inc. (BBIG) is a 0 stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 0 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight.

Vinco Ventures, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIG) trade information

Despite being -2.28% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Apr 09 when the BBIG stock price touched $2.84-9 or saw a rise of 9.51%. Year-to-date, Vinco Ventures, Inc. shares have moved 87.59%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 4.47%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Vinco Ventures, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIG) have changed -10.76%. Short interest in the company has seen 126.66 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 19.85.

Vinco Ventures, Inc. (BBIG) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -67.3%.

Vinco Ventures, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIG)’s Major holders

Insiders own 37.87% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 2.73% with a share float percentage of 4.39%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Vinco Ventures, Inc. having a total of 11 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Rovida Advisors Inc. with over 329.97 Thousand shares worth more than $452.06 Thousand. As of December 30, 2020, Rovida Advisors Inc. held 1.74% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Novare Capital Management, with the holding of over 93.41 Thousand shares as of December 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $127.97 Thousand and represent 0.49% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of February 27, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 0.34% shares in the company for having 64229 shares of worth $186.26 Thousand while later fund manager owns 20.4 Thousand shares of worth $27.95 Thousand as of December 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.11% of company’s outstanding stock.