Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 44,855,782 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $30.25 Billion, closed the last trade at $18.03 per share which meant it lost -$1.19 on the day or -6.19% during that session. The TME stock price is -78.87% off its 52-week high price of $32.25 and 43.26% above the 52-week low of $10.23. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 133.71 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 30.85 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 3 rate it as Overweight. 7 out of 25 have rated it as a Hold, with 15 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.09.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) trade information

Despite being -6.19% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Apr 06 when the TME stock price touched $20.57- or saw a rise of 12.35%. Year-to-date, Tencent Music Entertainment Group shares have moved -6.29%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -5.25%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) have changed -31.94%. Short interest in the company has seen 74.77 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.42.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $30.49, which means that the shares’ value could jump 69.11% from current levels. The projected low price target is $20 while the price target rests at a high of $38. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +110.76% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 10.93% from current levels.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME) estimates and forecasts

12 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.18 Billion for the current quarter. 12 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.29 Billion for the next quarter concluding in June 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $901.78 Million and $1.01 Billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 31.2% for the current quarter and 27.4% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +3.9% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 2.31%.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)’s Major holders

Insiders own 12.15% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 88.52% with a share float percentage of 100.77%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Tencent Music Entertainment Group having a total of 453 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Credit Suisse Ag/ with over 53.22 Million shares worth more than $1.02 Billion. As of December 30, 2020, Credit Suisse Ag/ held 6.37% of shares outstanding.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The other major institutional holder is Morgan Stanley, with the holding of over 48.11 Million shares as of December 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $925.68 Million and represent 5.76% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Virtus Opportunities Tr-Virtus Vontobel Emerging Markets Opp Fd and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx. As of December 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 0.92% shares in the company for having 7679722 shares of worth $147.76 Million while later fund manager owns 6.72 Million shares of worth $100.05 Million as of October 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.81% of company’s outstanding stock.