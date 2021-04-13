NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 34,337,521 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $62.58 Billion, closed the recent trade at $38.59 per share which meant it gained $1.45 on the day or 3.9% during that session. The NIO stock price is -73.59% off its 52-week high price of $66.99 and 93.18% above the 52-week low of $2.63. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 100.99 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 107.89 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that NIO Inc. (NIO) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.3. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 6 out of 18 have rated it as a Hold, with 11 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.15.

NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO) trade information

Sporting 3.9% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Apr 07 when the NIO stock price touched $39.85- or saw a rise of 3.22%. Year-to-date, NIO Inc. shares have moved -20.88%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -3.59%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO) have changed -15.24%. Short interest in the company has seen 65.41 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.61.

NIO Inc. (NIO) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that NIO Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +73.23% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -43.94%, compared to 26% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 40% and 22.2% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +107%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $943.39 Million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.17 Billion for the next quarter concluding in June 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $195.81 Million and $550.47 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 381.8% for the current quarter and 112.3% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +57.2% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by -0.15%.

NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.53% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 36.42% with a share float percentage of 36.62%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with NIO Inc. having a total of 806 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Baillie Gifford and Company with over 107.91 Million shares worth more than $5.26 Billion. As of December 30, 2020, Baillie Gifford and Company held 8.35% of shares outstanding.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 61.5 Million shares as of December 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $3Billion and represent 4.76% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard International Growth Fund and Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk. As of November 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2.42% shares in the company for having 31223162 shares of worth $1.58 Billion while later fund manager owns 14.9 Million shares of worth $849.43 Million as of January 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 1.15% of company’s outstanding stock.