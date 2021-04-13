Lucira Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHDX) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 10,258,536 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $331.02 Million, closed the last trade at $10.91 per share which meant it gained $2.32 on the day or 27.01% during that session. The LHDX stock price is -248.21% off its 52-week high price of $37.99 and 21.91% above the 52-week low of $8.52. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 363.48 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 516.61 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Lucira Health, Inc. (LHDX) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 3 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.37.

Lucira Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHDX) trade information

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $25.5, which means that the shares’ value could jump 133.73% from current levels. The projected low price target is $22 while the price target rests at a high of $29. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +165.81% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 101.65% from current levels.

Lucira Health, Inc. (LHDX) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -29.5%.

Lucira Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHDX)’s Major holders

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and ETF Managers Tr-ETFMG Treatments, Testing and Advancements ETF. As of February 27, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 0.05% shares in the company for having 19059 shares of worth $368.03 Thousand while later fund manager owns 11.4 Thousand shares of worth $137.88 Thousand as of March 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.03% of company’s outstanding stock.