LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD) has a beta value of 0.95 and has seen 1,209,711 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $375.65 Million, closed the last trade at $13.45 per share which meant it lost -$1.05 on the day or -7.24% during that session. The LFMD stock price is -145.5% off its 52-week high price of $33.02 and 91.08% above the 52-week low of $1.2. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.18 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.02 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that LifeMD, Inc. (LFMD) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.5. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.66.

LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD) trade information

Despite being -7.24% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Apr 06 when the LFMD stock price touched $17.42- or saw a rise of 22.79%. Year-to-date, LifeMD, Inc. shares have moved 105.97%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -22.16%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD) have changed -25.85%. Short interest in the company has seen 717.4 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 703.33.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $37.5, which means that the shares’ value could jump 178.81% from current levels. The projected low price target is $35 while the price target rests at a high of $40. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +197.4% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 160.22% from current levels.

LifeMD, Inc. (LFMD) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +64.6%.

LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD)’s Major holders

Insiders own 35.48% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 4.94% with a share float percentage of 7.66%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with LifeMD, Inc. having a total of 21 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Monashee Investment Management LLC with over 421.05 Thousand shares worth more than $2.75 Million. As of December 30, 2020, Monashee Investment Management LLC held 1.63% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is G2 Investment Partners Management LLC, with the holding of over 234Thousand shares as of December 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.53 Million and represent 0.9% of shares outstanding.